Rosemary Marie Merchant

Rosemary Marie Merchant, age 50, of Jay, FL passed away on December 10, 2022 in Pensacola, FL. She was born on May 9, 1972 in Pensacola, FL to Clifford F. and Mary Ann Weekley Williams. She attended Cora Baptist Church and the store manager of the Family Dollar Store in Jay, FL. Rosemary enjoyed traveling to the mountains. She is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Merchant of Jay, FL; her son, Coty (Kirsten) Merchant of Jay, FL; her daughter, Kayla (Tyler) Cofield of Century, FL; her brother, James Williams of Uriah, AL; her sister, Terri Williams of Uriah, AL; her grandchildren: Lane Merchant, Bralyn Merchant and Aiden Cofield, and her nephews: Bailey Williams and Austin Williams.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Cora Baptist Church with Bro. Ladon Hall officiating. Interment will follow in Cora Baptist Church Cemetery in Jay, FL.

Active pallbearers will be Coty Merchant, Keaton Maher, Timothy Victor, Brian Moore, Steven Dunsford and Tyler Cofield.

Honorary pallbearers will be Erik Merchant and Michael Merchant.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. until service time at 11:30 a.m. at Cora Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made toward funeral expenses at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.