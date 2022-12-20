Residential Fires Add Red Bulbs In ‘Keep The Wreath Green’ Safety Campaign

December 20, 2022

On Monday, Escambia County Fire Rescue added three additional bulbs in the Keep the Wreath Green fire safety campaign.

Friday, ECFR responded to a residential structure fire Friday in the 1600 block of Eagle Terrace caused by a discarded cigarette. There were no injuries in the fire that damaged the rear of the single-story home.

On Saturday,  ECFR responded to a mobile home fire in the 800 block of North Green Street. No one was at home at the time, and there were no injuries. The home was a total loss.

And on Sunday, ECFR responded to a residential fire that destroyed a home in the 100 block of Ensley Street. Three dogs perished in the fire, which was blamed on space heaters and wiring issues.

Each time firefighters respond to a residential fire with damage, a green light bulb will be replaced with a red one in wreaths at fire stations across the county to remind citizens of the dangers posed by fires in homes.

If your home does not have a working smoke detector, please call Escambia County Fire Rescue at 850-595-HERO (4376) or 850-436-5200 for City of Pensacola residents.

