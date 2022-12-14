Ransom Middle Placed On Restricted Status For Brief Time

December 14, 2022

Ransom Middle School was placed on a restricted status early Wednesday afternoon as emergency workers responded to a medical emergency.

Escambia County Fire and EMS were dispatched to the school about 12:40 p.m.

A “student experienced a health issue and was transported by EMS to the hospital,” Cody Strother, Escambia County Public Schools spokesperson, said.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they assisted EMS with a medical situation, and there was no threat.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 