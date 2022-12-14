Ransom Middle Placed On Restricted Status For Brief Time

Ransom Middle School was placed on a restricted status early Wednesday afternoon as emergency workers responded to a medical emergency.

Escambia County Fire and EMS were dispatched to the school about 12:40 p.m.

A “student experienced a health issue and was transported by EMS to the hospital,” Cody Strother, Escambia County Public Schools spokesperson, said.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they assisted EMS with a medical situation, and there was no threat.

