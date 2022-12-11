Proud To Be A Chief: Northview Falls To Hawthorne In State Championship Game (With Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs made an incredible run at the school’s second-ever state football championship.

The Chiefs had won 13-straight, but Saturday night that streak came to an end.

You could see the excitement on their faces, and the faces of over 1,000 Northview Chiefs fans headed into the game.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here. (More photos and more coverage to come later this week.)

But you could see the pain on their faces as the game ended with Hawthorne winning 13-2. They were the underdogs headed into Gene Cox Stadium. Just a little team from a little place called Bratt, from a stadium that sits next to a cotton field and behind the FFA’s cow pasture.

A band of brothers with a family of Chiefs behind them who put up a heck of a fight for the FHSAA 1-Rural state title.

A state championship was the ultimate goal, but head coach Wes Summerford said his Chiefs should still be proud of the winningest season in school history.

“You know number two in the state ain’t bad in the state of Florida. We are one of the top four or five states in football,” he said. “They’ve got a lot to be proud of…not every year you are going to get to come to this…I think they’ll remember the trip anyways for the rest of their lives. Even though we didn’t come on top and didn’t do what we wanted to do.”

It was the first game of the entire season in which Northview did not score a touchdown.

Jamarkus Jefferson was held to just 35 yards rushing, 49 yards receiving. Quarterback Kaden Odom had 132 yards passing and 40 yards rushing.

Hawthorne had 218 yards rushing; Northview just 86 net yards rushing on 30 attempts. With 132 yards passing, Northview had 218 total offensive yards while the Hornets had 257.

“I’m just proud of these guys,” Northview head coach Wes Summerford said. “The stuff that goes on behind the scenes, and the stuff that they have been through, and just battled back from that. I just told them we played a good team tonight and it wasn’t our night. Hawthorne is a good team, been here three times, and we just didn’t do the stuff we needed to do to win a football game tonight.”

“I’m proud to be a Northview Chief.”

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.