Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony Held At NAS Pensacola

December 8, 2022

The Pensacola Area Chief Petty Officer Association along with several Veteran Services Organizations hosted a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony Wednesday at Barrancas National Cemetery onboard NAS Pensacola.

Sailors, retirees and civilian employees attended the event to honor the 2,403 sailors, soldiers and civilians killed and estimated 1,000 wounded during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941. The attack also crippled or destroyed 20 American ships and more than 300 airplanes and destroyed dry docks and airfields.

