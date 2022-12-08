Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony Held At NAS Pensacola

The Pensacola Area Chief Petty Officer Association along with several Veteran Services Organizations hosted a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony Wednesday at Barrancas National Cemetery onboard NAS Pensacola.

Sailors, retirees and civilian employees attended the event to honor the 2,403 sailors, soldiers and civilians killed and estimated 1,000 wounded during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941. The attack also crippled or destroyed 20 American ships and more than 300 airplanes and destroyed dry docks and airfields.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.