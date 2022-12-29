One Injured In T-Bone Type Wreck At Highway 29, Molino Road

One person was injured in a T-bone type collision Wednesday night at a Molino intersection.

A white car collided with the driver’s side of a southbound pickup truck about 5:55 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 29 and Molino Road.

The driver of the car was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life threatening. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Witnesses told the Florida Highway Patrol that the driver of the vehicle failed to stop at a red traffic light. The FHP investigation is continuing.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.