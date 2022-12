Northview High NJROTC Orienteering Team Wins Area Championship, Bid To Nationals

The Northview High School NJROTC won the NJROTC Area 8 Orienteering Championship over the weekend.

Their next step is the NJROTC Orienteering National Championship in March 2023.

Orienteering involves navigation with a map and compass with a goal of getting from point to point in the fastest time possible.

For more photos, click here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.