NorthEscambia.com Teams With NORAD To Track Santa Live

NorthEscambia.com is teaming up with the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) to track the progress of Santa Claus around the world. (In times of peak usage, you may need to give the tracker a few moments to load.)

Merry Christmas from NorthEscambia.com to you and your entire family!