Need To Get Rid Of A Real Christmas Tree? ECUA Will Pick It Up

December 27, 2022

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority (ECUA) is ready to help you dispose of that real Christmas tree.

Sanitation and recycling pickups won’t be delayed this week due to the holiday season; everything will be picked up on your regular day.

And if you are ready to dispose of your real Christmas tree, ECUA will turn into compost.

Place the real tree or wreath out by the curb on your regular pick-up day, and it will be picked up as part of ECUA’s regular yard waste collection. Just make sure that the natural tree or wreath is free of ornaments, tinsel and stands.

ECUA will compost the trees with other yard waste at their Biosolids Composting Facility.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 