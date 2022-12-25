Navy Federal Employees Deliver Smiles For Christmas

Navy Federal Credit Union employees made the holidays a little brighter for 115 local families in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties this year through their annual Project Neighbors: Holiday Giving Program. Team members use paid volunteer hours to shop for items, wrap them and deliver gifts to families.

“Navy Federal helped me in a way that I didn’t know was possible,” one recipient said. “I am very grateful for this company.”

Project Neighbors is part of Navy Federal’s flagship School Partnerships Program, which partners with local public schools and nonprofit organizations, like Big Brothers Big Sisters, The Arc Gateway and Boys and Girls Club, to identify families in need during the Christmas season.

“Being able to help families have a happy holiday brings my team and I such joy,” said Elizabeth Haymans, project coordinator at Navy Federal. “To deliver gifts, to show others this community cares, to ensure so many children get to experience the joy of the season, it really fits our mission of service.”

