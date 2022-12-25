Navy Federal Employees Deliver Smiles For Christmas

December 25, 2022

Navy Federal Credit Union employees made the holidays a little brighter for 115 local families in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties this year through their annual Project Neighbors: Holiday Giving Program. Team members use paid volunteer hours to shop for items, wrap them and deliver gifts to families.

“Navy Federal helped me in a way that I didn’t know was possible,” one recipient said. “I am very grateful for this company.”

Project Neighbors is part of Navy Federal’s flagship School Partnerships Program, which partners with local public schools and nonprofit organizations, like Big Brothers Big Sisters, The Arc Gateway and Boys and Girls Club, to identify families in need during the Christmas season.

“Being able to help families have a happy holiday brings my team and I such joy,” said Elizabeth Haymans, project coordinator at Navy Federal. “To deliver gifts, to show others this community cares, to ensure so many children get to experience the joy of the season, it really fits our mission of service.”

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 