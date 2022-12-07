Molino Woman Charged With Battery Of A Man Over Age 65

December 7, 2022

A Molino woman allegedly struck a 70-year old man in the face in his home.

Jessica Anne Lewis, 40, was charged with felony battery on a person age 65 or older in a domestic violence situation. She remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday with bond set at $2,500.

The  victim told Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies that Lewis came over to his property and wanted to see her kids. After a discussion in the yard, Lewis followed him inside and demanded to take a shower, an arrest report states.

The victim told Lewis to leave because she was high on drugs, but she hit him in the nose with an open hand, according to the report.

A deputy made contact with Lewis as she was walking down Cedartown Road, and she was placed under arrest.

According to the sheriff’s office, she had been trespass warned from the property in 2019.

The exact domestic relationship between Lewis and the victim was not specified in the redacted arrest report.

