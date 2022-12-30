Molino Man Sentenced To Three Years In Prison On Child Porn Charges

A 78-year old Molino man was sentenced Thursday to three years in state prison on child porn charges.

William David Pettus was arrested in March by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on 25 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. He entered a plea to eight of the felony charges, receiving the prison sentence on one court and five years probation consecutively on seven counts. The remainder of the charges were dropped.

Judge John Simon designated Pettus as a sexual offender and ordered him not to have any device with internet access, including phones or computers, one he is released from prison.

The FDLE investigation began in August 2021 after agents identified child sexual abuse material being shared from a computer in Escambia County. Agents obtained and executed a search warrant at Pettus’ residence in February 2022. Forensic examinations of his electronic devices uncovered evidence of videos featuring children being abused, according to FDLE.

In documents obtained by NorthEscambia.com, a FDLE special agent said an IP address belonging to Pettus was used to share files of known pornography between August 3, 2021, and again between January 23 and January 24, 2022. A search warrant was served at Pettus’ home at 3101 Crabtree Church Road in March 2022.

“William Pettus identified the two desktop computers in his office were his and that his wife did not use computers”, an arrest warrant states.

According to FDLE, 25 child pornographic images of male and female children as young as three were recovered from Pettus’ desktop computer, CDs, and external hard drives.

The investigation was conducted by FDLE with assistance of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.