Molino Library Reopen Today Following Water Issues On Tuesday

The Molino Library will be open on Wednesday. The branch of the West Florida Libraries in the Molino Community Center on Highway 95A was closed Tuesday due to unspecified water issues.

Sunday: Closed

Monday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

