Mary B. Bartley

Mrs. Mary B. Bartley, of McDavid, FL; went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 18, 2022. Mary was born August 17, 1930, in Oklahoma.

Mother’s heart was her family, the only thing she loved more was her Lord and Savior. When she was younger, she loved fishing and hunting. Mary got saved in her 30’s and then her Love was church! Mother was always filled with laughter and had joy for life. The thing I remember most as a young child is my mother and her best friend Lois Whitmire, laughing as they worked in the fields, cooked and anything else they did together. We always went and spent a week on the river camping every year with several other family members. After daddy passed and she was sick, my mother lost her laughter. The last thing I remember her saying before she passed, was Jesus please take me to where daddy is (that is what she always called our daddy).

Mother is preceded in death by her mother and father, George Wesley and Oma Elizabeth Hamilton, of Oklahoma, her beloved husband, Robert L. Bartley in 2014, three brothers, Dutch Hamilton, W.C. Hamilton, Troy Hamilton, and two sisters, Betty Bond, Ole Mae Pruitt, that she loved dearly.

Mother is survived by her four children, Ricky (Kim) Bartley, of McDavid FL; Randy (Mae Ann) Bartley, of McDavid, FL; Robert (Gladys) Bartley, of Atmore, AL; Lorene (Merle) Whitmire, of McDavid, FL; two grandchildren, Darla (Glenn) Wilson, of Spanish Fort, AL; Brian Belle, of McDavid, FL; three great-grandchildren, Amanda (Blake) Brewton, Ashley (Mitchell) Baker, Aaron Boswell, six great-great beautiful grandchildren, and other relatives.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Christian Home Church with Rev. Kenny Johnson officiating.

Burial will follow at Christian Home Cemetery

Our hearts are heavy for our loss, but my mother lived a pure, clean, loved filled life for 92 years. The whole family Loves you Mother and Daddy more than you will ever know, your children.

Petty- Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC. Atmore, AL. is in charge of all arrangements.