Line The Roads Friday To Send Off The Northview Chiefs To State

A send-off will be held Friday for the Northview Chiefs as they head to state.

The Chiefs will depart Northview High School Friday at noon. The team will pass by Bratt Elementary School before heading toward Byrneville Elementary School on Highway 4. The Chiefs will turn north on Highway 29 through Century to East Highway 4 on their way to Tallahassee.

Chiefs fans are asked to line the roads with signs and cheers to send them off in style.

Note that fans should not enter any of the school campuses.

The Northview Chiefs will face Hawthorne (11-0) in the state 1R championship game. Hawthorne is coming off a 28-0 shutout of Blountstown Friday night. The FHSAA 1-Rural state title game will be played at 7 p.m. (EST) on Saturday at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee.

