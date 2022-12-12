Linda Elizabeth Driver

Linda Elizabeth Driver, 81, of Cantonment, Florida passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022. She was born in Denmark, South Carolina on December 11, 1941 to the late James Hightower and Jackie Still Hightower. She was

married to Lloyd Driver for 58 years. Linda loved and adored Jesus Christ and her blessed church family at Smyrna Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Tommy Hightower; sister, Sybil Hightower; great grandson, Bryce Driver; In-laws, Charlie Driver and Lou Agnes Driver; and brother-in-law, Don Driver.

She is survived by her husband, Lloyd Driver; children, Ed (Connie) Driver, Mike (Theresa) Driver, Linda Susan (Daniel) Puckett, Debbie (Barry) Joyner and Stephen Driver; sister, Sherri Ann Bell; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-two great children; and her special friend, Carolyn Findley.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Smyrna Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Eastern Gate Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to services.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons Christopher Driver, Eddie Driver, Charlie Driver, Douglas Driver, Jared Driver, Wesley Joyner and Joey Bragg.