Keep The Wreath Green Fire Safety Campaign Begins Thursday

The annual “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign begins Thursday in Escambia County.

During the month-long campaign, five-foot wreaths will also be on display at 21 Escambia County Fire Rescue stations and five Pensacola Fire Department stations, with wreaths also placed outside Escambia County’s Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building downtown, the Escambia County Public Safety Building and Pensacola City Hall. Each time firefighters respond to a residential fire with damage during December, a green light bulb will be replaced with a red one to remind citizens of the dangers posed by fires in residential homes.

There were 19 red bulbs placed on the wreaths in 2021 to represent December residential fires. Four of those were in North Escambia: St. Matthews Lane in the Quintette area, Jahaza Street in Molino, Ashcraft Road in Bratt, and Wild Turkey Road off Jacks Branch Road.

The record, set in 2004, was 22 fires during December; the 19 in 2021 was the second highest.

The 19 residential structure fires during December in Escambia County included a fire on Quintette Road (above), a Christmas Day fire on Jahaza Street (first below), a Christmas Eve fire on Wild Turkey Road (second below), and a fire on Ashcraft Road (bottom). NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.