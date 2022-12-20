Janet Marie Cherry

Janet Marie Cherry, a much loved and special daughter, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Janet was born November 29, 1964 in Pensacola, Florida to Frank G. Cherry and Nancy M. Cherry. Janet was a member of ARC Gateway all her life. She was a special Olympian, a league bowler, a player on the Miracle League, and the best square dancer with the Pensacola Special Steppers (a square dance group of and for persons with special needs).

Janet Marie is preceded in death by her father, Frank G. Cherry, her sister, Paula Lynn Cherry, and her grandparents, Fred and Barbara Schuldt, and Phillip R. Cherry and Madeline A. Giani.

She is survived by her mother, Nancy M. Cherry, her brothers, David B. Cherry (Tiffany) and Jason P. Cherry, her uncles Barry K. Schuldt (Anna), and Dennis Cherry (Sandra).

Please make memorials in Janet’s honor to Northview Community Center for Vera Manor Group Home: Hillview Drive, Pensacola, Florida 32514.