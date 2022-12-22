Jacob Kevin Byrd

Mr. Jacob Kevin Byrd, age 38, passed away, Friday, December 16, 2022, in Atmore, AL. He was a lifelong resident of Atmore, AL

Mr. Byrd enjoyed singing and dancing. He really enjoyed going fishing and crabbing. Jacob always had a vibrant personality, was always the life of any party, and never met stranger.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl (Rosie) Byrd, and Jack (Velma) Amos.

He is survived by his parents, Winston (Cindy) Byrd, of Atmore, AL; one sister, Heather (Gary) Presley, of Flomaton, AL; two nephews, Micah Presley, Jayden Presley, one niece, Kayleigh Presley, one uncle Melvin Byrd, of Atmore, AL; one aunt, Tammy Graham, of Atmore, AL; other relatives, and friends.

Funeral service will be held Friday, December 23, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Petty- Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC with Rev. Ronald Hall officiating.

Burial will follow at Little Rock Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 23, 2022, from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Micah Presley, Taylor Graham, Dustin Graham, Malcom Buckhault, Noah Martin, and Jayden Presley.

Honorary pallbearer will be Gary Presley.