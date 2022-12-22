Jacob Kevin Byrd

December 22, 2022

Mr. Jacob Kevin Byrd, age 38, passed away, Friday, December 16, 2022, in Atmore, AL. He was a lifelong resident of Atmore, AL

Mr. Byrd enjoyed singing and dancing. He really enjoyed going fishing and crabbing. Jacob always had a vibrant personality, was always the life of any party, and never met stranger.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl (Rosie) Byrd, and Jack (Velma) Amos.

He is survived by his parents, Winston (Cindy) Byrd, of Atmore, AL; one sister, Heather (Gary) Presley, of Flomaton, AL; two nephews, Micah Presley, Jayden Presley, one niece, Kayleigh Presley, one uncle Melvin Byrd, of Atmore, AL; one aunt, Tammy Graham, of Atmore, AL; other relatives, and friends.

Funeral service will be held Friday, December 23, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Petty- Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC with Rev. Ronald Hall officiating.

Burial will follow at Little Rock Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 23, 2022, from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Micah Presley, Taylor Graham, Dustin Graham, Malcom Buckhault, Noah Martin, and Jayden Presley.

Honorary pallbearer will be Gary Presley.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 