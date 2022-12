It’s A Girl! Escambia 911 Dispatcher Helps Deliver Baby

It’s a girl!

On Saturday, December 17, Escambia County emergency dispatcher Ashley McLellan took a 911 call from a woman in labor.

McLellan calmly provided instructions on how to deliver the baby safely before EMS arrived. After a few minutes, the new mom told McLellan that it was a healthy baby girl.

