Info: Beulah Christmas Parade, Flomaton Movie; Santa With Atmore And Century Fire Depts.

From the Beulah Christmas Parade, to Santa on fire trucks, to The Polar Express, here are several events coming up in the North Escambia area:

Flomaton, December 16

The Flomaton police and fire departments will host a movie night on Friday, December 16.

The Polar Express will be screened on a big screen at 6 p.m. at the stage area next to the post office. There will also be hot dogs, drinks, hot cocoa — all free.

Santa will be there from 6-7 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.

A Flomaton Police Department cruiser will be there as the department collects toys for local children in their “Fill The Cruiser” toy drive.

Beulah Christmas Parade

The 2022 Beulah Christmas Parade will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 17 at Windy Hill Baptist Church.

The Beulah Volunteer Fire Department, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and more will join floats, special vehicles and Santa Claus for the parade.

For a parade route map, click here. The parade will travel from Windy Hill Baptist Church, down Rebel Road, left on Nine Mile, right on Beulah Road, left on Helms, right on Woodside, through Woodside Estates, left on Mobile Highway to Nine Mile, to Vintage Creek, Tower Ridge back to Nine Mile, back on Rebel Road to Windy Hill Baptist.

Atmore. December 19-20, 21-22

Santa will travel Atmore on a fire truck nightly from 5-8 p.m. over four days.

Santa and the firetruck will be in the southwest quadrant on December 19, the southeast section on December 20, the northeast quadrant on December 22 and the northwest section on December 23.

The quadrants are the four sections of Atmore extending from the Main Street and Highway 31 intersection downtown.

Century and Byrneville, December 24

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will take a trip through Century and Byrneville on Christmas Eve morning with the Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue.

For a detailed map of the route, click or tap here.

Along the way, Santa will make stops at the Byrneville Community Center and the vacant lot by Napa Auto Parts on North Century Boulevard.

Pictured: The 2021 Beulah Christmas Parade. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.