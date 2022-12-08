Infinitely Big, Infinitely Small: Jim Allen Elementary Visits Roy Hyatt Environmental Center

Fifth graders from Jim Allen Elementary School visited the Escambia County Public School’s Roy Hyatt Environmental Center in Cantonment Wednesday.

The students took part in the “Infinitely Big! Infinitely Small!” program. They entered the inflatable planetarium blasting off into space studying the infinitely big planets found in our solar system and all the cool things found in deep space.

They also entered the microscope lab learning about the flow of energy through an ecosystem while studying the infinitely big blue whale who eats tiny shrimp-like creatures called krill, who in turn each tiny microscopic plankton.

Finally the Jim Allen Elementary student scientist peered into the infinitely small world of plankton observing a food chain in action while using microscopes.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.