Hwy. 29 Crash Involves Car, Trailer Loaded With Hay; Truck Reportedly Fled Scene

One person was reportedly injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in Cantonment.

The wreck involved a passenger vehicle and a pull-behind trailer hauling round bales of hay. The truck pulling the trailer reportedly fled the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.