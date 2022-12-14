Free Child ID Kits Going To All Escambia County Kindergarten Students

Free child ID kits will be distributed to every kindergarten student in the Escambia County Public Schools.

Parents of kindergarten students will receive a call out from their child’s school, informing them of the date the kit will be distributed. Parents who do not want a kit may contact their student’s teacher or the school administration to make that request.

“Child ID kits are a great, low-tech tool that helps parents record and safely store important identification information about their children. Parents keep total control of the kits and, should an emergency arise, they can quickly present it to law enforcement,” said Attorney General Ashley Moody. “As a mother, I truly hope no parent ever needs to utilize the kit—but should a child go missing, it could prove vital in helping law enforcement and the public in their search.”

Child ID kits make it easier for parents to collect identifying information by easily recording the physical characteristics, photographs, fingerprints and DNA of their children on identification cards that are kept at home by the parent or guardian if ever needed, the school district said.

The kits are being distributed by the ECPS in cooperation with Attorney General Ashley Moody, the National Child ID Program, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks, the Florida Sheriffs Association, and representatives from the Department of Education, Florida Association of District School Superintendents, and Florida Association of School Resource Officers.