Florida Gas Prices Down, Lowest Since End Of Gas Tax Holiday

December 5, 2022

Florida gas prices dropped 11 cents per gallon last week for a total of 30 cents over the past three weeks.

On Sunday, the state average was $3.28 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since the state’s gas tax holiday was in effect on October 31.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $2.97. A low of $2.97 could be found Sunday night in North Escambia on Highway 29 in Cantonment, while Pensacola prices were as low as $2.71 on Nine Mile Road.

“Florida gas prices have plunged 30 cents in the past three weeks, due to low oil prices and strong gasoline supplies,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The downward momentum should continue this week. Unless fundamentals change, the state average could drift below $3.20 per gallon by next weekend.”

