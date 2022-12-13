Flomaton Man Charged With Catalytic Converter Thefts In Century

A Flomaton man is facing charges in connection with catalytic converters in Century.

Nikki Lee Odom, 31, was charged with grand theft, attempted grand theft, attempted burglary of a vehicle, two counts of felony criminal mischief, two counts of burglary, misdemeanor criminal mischief, and petit theft.

Odom was caught on a video as he tried and failed to steal a catalytic converter from a Lincoln Town Car parked at Century Marine, next door to the Century Town Hall on North Century Boulevard, according to an arrest report. The owner found one of the vehicle’s catalytic converters nearly sawed off on both ends, and made a report with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Odom returned the next night, Odom returned and was caught on video once again as he used a battery operated saw to remove both catalytic converters from the same Town Car. The damage to the car suffered $1,000 in damage, and the converters were worth $1,400, the report states.

Four days earlier, Odom attempted to cut a catalytic converter from a Ford Escape at a home on Maple Street in Century, the ECSO said. The homeowner scared him away, but not before video and photos were captured.

The Sheriff’s Office said Odom was identified in the photos by two Flomaton Police Department officers and his mother.

Odom remained the Escambia County Jail Tuesday morning with bond set at $33,500.