First Two Red Bulbs In Keep The Wreath Green Safety Campaign

On Tuesday, Escambia County Fire Rescue placed the first two red bulbs in the “Keep the Wreath Green” safety campaign following two residential fires.

At 12:38 a.m. Tuesday, ECFR responded to a residential structure fire on West Jackson Street. A small fire was located at the electrical meter along the outside of the home and a smoldering fire on the inside. Both fires were quickly extinguished, and there were no injuries. One occupant was temporarily displaced until power could be restored.

A second residential kitchen fire was reported at 10:05 a.m. on Georgia Drive. The cooking fire was quickly extinguished, and damage was limited to the kitchen area in the single story home. There were no injuries.

Each time firefighters respond to a residential fire with damage, a green light bulb will be replaced with a red one in wreaths at fire stations across the county to remind citizens of the dangers posed by fires in homes.