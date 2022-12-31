Fireworks Are Legal For New Year’s In Florida; Escambia Fire Rescue Urging Caution

Fireworks are legal in Florida for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, and Escambia County Fire Rescue is reminding residents to be safe.

Between 2017 and 2021, Escambia County experienced six residential structure fires caused by fireworks. Four of those fires were caused by fireworks that were improperly disposed of after their use.

“ECFR experiences several fires related to fireworks each year,” said ECFR Fire and Life Specialist Ray Melton. “The causes are mainly due to throwing used fireworks in plastic trash containers, resulting in trash fires and house fires if the cans are near the home. We recommend that fireworks be placed in a bucket of water to complete remove of any smoldering. We also recommend that juveniles be supervised by an adult when using any type of fireworks, and do not hold sparklers near clothing or skin as the temperature of a lit sparkler can reach 1,500 degrees and cause severe burns. Do not use fireworks in or near a home, and airborne firework should never be shot off in the direction of any structure or person.”

In April 2020, Florida legalized consumer fireworks on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day and Independence Day. Sparklers, noisemakers and the like are legal all year. On the three holidays, people are able to shoot real fireworks legally — the kind that explode or shoot into the sky.

NorthEscambia.com photo.