Firefighters Responded To Electrical Emergency At Century Home

December 27, 2022

Firefighters responded to an electrical emergency at a home in Century Monday night.

A caller reported a live electrical line down and a possible fire at the home in the 7000 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find the service line on the ground and a small fire at the weatherhead (the service entry that rises above a home from the meter).

There was no major damage reported, and no injuries.

The Century, McDavid and Walnut Hill stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue, the Jay Fire Department and the Flomaton Fire Department were initially dispatched. Many of the units were canceled prior to arrival. Florida Power & Light was called to assist with the downed line.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 