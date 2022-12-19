Fire Rips Through Outbuilding In Cottage Hill Sunday Night

Fire destroyed an outbuilding in Cottage Hill Sunday night.

The fire was reported just before 7 p.m. in the 1300 block of Parker Road.

Firefighters arriving on scene reported the structure involved in fire, and they reported ammunition inside the building was going off.

Relatives described the building as a smokehouse sed for smoking meats.

There were no injuries reported, and no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

