Fire Rips Through Outbuilding In Cottage Hill Sunday Night

December 19, 2022

Fire destroyed an outbuilding in Cottage Hill Sunday night.

The fire was reported just before 7 p.m. in the 1300 block of Parker Road.

Firefighters arriving on scene reported the structure involved in fire, and they reported ammunition inside the building was going off.

Relatives described the building as a smokehouse sed for smoking meats.

There were no injuries reported, and no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 