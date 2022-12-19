FHP Working To Identify Pedestrian Killed In Escambia County

The Florida Highway Patrol is working to learn the identity of a pedestrian that was struck and killed over the weekend in Escambia County.

FHP said the unknown age male attempted to cross New Warrington Road at Flynn Drive. He stepped in front of a vehicle about 10:06 p.m. Saturday and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A Dayton, Ohio, woman who was driving the vehicle was not injured.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity can call the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.