Family Of Cantonment Murder Suspect That Killed Himself In Jail Files Lawsuit

December 29, 2022

The family of a Cantonment murder suspect that took his own life in the county jail has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Escambia County and two corrections officers.

Lukas MacKenzie Snelson, 24, was charged with second degree homicide, grand theft of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest for the death of his grandmother, 75-year old Fran Fournier.

On December 30, 2021, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the end of Candy Lane in Cantonment for a death investigation. Fournier was found deceased, seated in a recliner with two dog leashes wrapped around her neck, according to an arrest report. Snelson was arrested hours later.

A few days after his arrest, Snelson was found hanging in his cell and later died at a local hospital.

The lawsuit claims Snelson was not provided proper mental health care and was not protected from self-harm.

“Escambia County and its corrections staff were deliberately indifferent to the medical needs and constitutional rights of Mr. Snelson who left behind a 2-year-old son at the time of his death,” the lawsuit states.

“His death could have been prevented if Jail staff assisted him during the 40-minute period when the make-shift rope was tied around his neck, or if someone had changed the broken lights in his cell, used a flashlight during the visual checks, or actually confirmed that he was breathing during the visual checks,” the suit contends.

Below: The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigates the murder of a Cantonment woman on Candy Lane on December 30, 2021. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 