Family Of Cantonment Murder Suspect That Killed Himself In Jail Files Lawsuit

The family of a Cantonment murder suspect that took his own life in the county jail has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Escambia County and two corrections officers.

Lukas MacKenzie Snelson, 24, was charged with second degree homicide, grand theft of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest for the death of his grandmother, 75-year old Fran Fournier.

On December 30, 2021, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the end of Candy Lane in Cantonment for a death investigation. Fournier was found deceased, seated in a recliner with two dog leashes wrapped around her neck, according to an arrest report. Snelson was arrested hours later.

A few days after his arrest, Snelson was found hanging in his cell and later died at a local hospital.

The lawsuit claims Snelson was not provided proper mental health care and was not protected from self-harm.

“Escambia County and its corrections staff were deliberately indifferent to the medical needs and constitutional rights of Mr. Snelson who left behind a 2-year-old son at the time of his death,” the lawsuit states.

“His death could have been prevented if Jail staff assisted him during the 40-minute period when the make-shift rope was tied around his neck, or if someone had changed the broken lights in his cell, used a flashlight during the visual checks, or actually confirmed that he was breathing during the visual checks,” the suit contends.

Below: The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigates the murder of a Cantonment woman on Candy Lane on December 30, 2021. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.