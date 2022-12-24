Family Home Destroyed By Fire In Bratt; State Fire Marshal Investigating Cause

The Florida State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a fire that left a family without a home Friday evening in Bratt

The fire was reported about 5 p.m. in the 4100 block of Still Road, about 1.5 miles south of West Highway 4. The mobile home was almost fully involved when the first firefighters arrived on scene.

There were no injuries reported.

The Walnut Hill, Molino, McDavid and Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue, the Atmore Fire Department, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded.

The fire will be represented by another red bulb in Escambia County Fire Rescue’s Keep the Wreath Green December fire safety campaign. Each time firefighters respond to a residential fire with damage, a green light bulb will be replaced with a red one in wreaths at fire stations across the county to remind citizens of fire dangers.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.