Escambia Unemployment Rate Holds Steady Over The Past Month

The Escambia County unemployment rate held steady last month, according to newly released data from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The unemployment rate in Escambia County was 2.7% in November, unchanged from October. That represented 4,090 people out of work out of a county workforce of 150,935. One year ago, Escambia County’s unemployment rate was 3.3%, or 4,917 people.

The area’s private sector employment increased by 3.9 percent over the year in November 2022, adding 6,400 jobs. The area labor force increased by 6,434 over the year, a 2.8 percent increase.

The industries gaining the most jobs over the year were leisure and hospitality, increasing by 1,500 jobs; education and health services, increasing by 1,300 jobs; and construction, increasing by 1,100 jobs.

Florida’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.6 percent — the lowest among the nation’s top ten largest states and 1.1 percent lower than the national rate. November marked two consecutive years that Florida’s unemployment rate remained below the rest of the nation.

“Florida’s continued success over the past two years is no accident. No matter the challenges, we have stayed on offense,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Florida’s economy is outpacing the nation for the second consecutive year because we have invested in our workforce and prioritized keeping Floridians at work and businesses open. As the new year approaches, we will continue investing in our workforce and infrastructure to create jobs and keep our economy moving forward.”