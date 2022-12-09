Escambia School District, Teachers Union Reach Salary Increase Agreement

The Escambia County Public Schools and the Escambia Education Association (EEA) teacher’s union have reached an agreement with a salary increase.

The new minimum salary will increase 3.17% from $44,100 to $45,500 for about 900 teachers. A new starting salary of $47,500 will go into effect on July 1, 2023, increasing pay for about 70% of instructional staff, or about 1,900 teachers.

Beyond the minimum salary increase, all teachers hired prior to July 1, 2011, and who have opted to stay on the “Grandfather” salary schedule will receive the appropriate level increase to guarantee no less than a 2% raise.

These teachers will also receive an additional $200 based on a performance rating of “Effective” or “Highly Effective” from the 2021-2022 year.

All other teachers will receive the appropriate level increase to guarantee no less than a 3% raise. Returning teachers with an “Effective” or “Highly Effective” rating from the ‘21-22 year will receive an additional $200 or $400, respectively.

All instructional staff will receive a one-time $1,000 retention supplement before the end of the school year, and all Exceptional Student Education (ESE) teachers will receive a $300 supplement added to their salaries.

The total value of this salary increase for all instructional staff is $9.7 million, according to the district

The EEA will implement the ratification process for this agreement in all schools and work sites across the district. EEA representatives will construct a ballot and ensure all teachers have the opportunity to vote in agreement or disagreement with the settlement. For this year, the ballot will also include an opportunity for teachers to provide input on the potential movement from 12 pay periods to a 24 pay period, bi-monthly payroll option. Both parties agreed if the majority of the teachers agree, the district can begin implementation on this change the following school year.

Results of the ratification will be attached to the agreement and submitted for school board approval. Upon that approval, and pending ratification by the union, the finance department will begin working on implementing the salary increase for teachers.