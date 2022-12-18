Escambia, Santa Rosa Collect Over 2.3 Tons Of Peanut Butter For Food Banks

The annual Peanut Butter Challenge collected over two tons of the spread in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties for local food banks.

Santa Rosa County collected 2,056 jars for 2,657 pounds of peanut butter to take the top spot in the state. With 1,981 pounds, Escambia County was third behind Hernando County with their 2,238 pounds.

The Peanut Butter Challenge has always been measured by its helpfulness to the community, said Libbie Johnson, UF/IFAS Extension Santa Rosa County agriculture agent and co-organizer of the event since it began in the Panhandle counties in 2012.

“All of the peanut butter collected goes to local food banks, backpack programs and other services that support our neighbors through difficult times,” Johnson said. “It feels like such a small thing – to collect peanut butter jars – but it’s meaningful to the local families who may be needing the extra support, especially during the holiday season.”