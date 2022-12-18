Escambia, Santa Rosa Collect Over 2.3 Tons Of Peanut Butter For Food Banks

December 18, 2022

The annual Peanut Butter Challenge collected over two tons of the spread in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties for local food banks.

Santa Rosa County collected 2,056 jars for 2,657 pounds of peanut butter to take the top spot in the state. With 1,981 pounds, Escambia County was third behind Hernando County with their 2,238 pounds.

The Peanut Butter Challenge has always been measured by its helpfulness to the community, said Libbie Johnson, UF/IFAS Extension Santa Rosa County agriculture agent and co-organizer of the event since it began in the Panhandle counties in 2012.

“All of the peanut butter collected goes to local food banks, backpack programs and other services that support our neighbors through difficult times,” Johnson said. “It feels like such a small thing – to collect peanut butter jars – but it’s meaningful to the local families who may be needing the extra support, especially during the holiday season.”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 