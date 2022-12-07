Escambia Man Charged With Attempted Murder For Allegedly Choking Cab Driver

An Escambia County man is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking a female cab driver and other individuals at a Highway 29 hotel on Monday.

Rickey Allen Wiggins, 42, was charged with attempted murder, two counts of felony battery, two counts of misdemeanor battery, resisting an officer with violence and felony battery on a law enforcement officer.

Wiggins was a guest at the Hotel Del Sol. He became involved in an argument with a manager and started kicking on a door before before grabbing the victim by the neck, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Wiggins got into a Lucky Cab that had arrived for another customer. The driver told him to exit the vehicle and wait for another cab. That caused him to become upset, grab her around the neck and choke her, according to the report. She broke free with Wiggins giving chase and tackling her as she fled.

The ECSO seized a camera from the cab that was recording during the incident.

An ECSO deputy said that when he arrived on scene, Wiggins was trying to kill a woman by choking her. Wiggins allegedly grabbed the deputy’s leg and would not comply when ordered to release his grip.

Wiggins remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.