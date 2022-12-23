Escambia Man Charged After Santa Rosa Shots Fired Incident, High Speed Chase

An Escambia County man is charged in connection with a shots fired incident in Navarre.

Grayson Zachary Eagan, 29, was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail late Thursday night. Charges against him included aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, firing a weapon into vehicle, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, fleeing and eluding police, criminal mischief with property damage and trafficking methamphetamine.

About 9 a.m. Thursday, an individual in a black BMW shot at another vehicle at the Publix in Navarre. SRSO deputies located the suspect vehicle and a high speed chase ensued.

During the vehicle chase, spike strips were deployed without success. The suspect, later identified as Eagan, proceeded at “an unsafe speed”, and deputies lost sight of the BMW. Deputies later located the vehicle on Molina Street in Navarre.

Eagan remained in the Santa Rosa County Jail without bond Friday morning.