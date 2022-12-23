Escambia County Sanded Bridges, FDOT Prepped For Ice Potential

December 23, 2022

Escambia Public Works and the Florida Department of Transportation prepped Thursday for potential icy conditions on area roadways on Friday.

County crews sanded bridges across the county. Sand improves traction in the event of ice on a bridge.

The Florida Department of Transportation prepared under their winter weather plan.

FDOT vehicles were on state routes as maintenance and operations staff responded to winter weather conditions. FDOT crews were prepared to deploy various tankers, bridge deck sprayers and other equipment to apply anti-icing products on bridges and overpasses to prevent ice from bonding to the pavement surface. The anti-icing products allow any ice layer to melt more quickly and reduce the amount of time required to restore the roads to a clear, dry state.

Some parts of Escambia County received rainfall Thursday night prior to the arrival of an arctic cold front. Officials feared that black ice might form on bridges and overpasses in Escambia County as a result.

Pictured: Escambia County work crews sand bridges. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 