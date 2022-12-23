Escambia County Sanded Bridges, FDOT Prepped For Ice Potential

Escambia Public Works and the Florida Department of Transportation prepped Thursday for potential icy conditions on area roadways on Friday.

County crews sanded bridges across the county. Sand improves traction in the event of ice on a bridge.

The Florida Department of Transportation prepared under their winter weather plan.

FDOT vehicles were on state routes as maintenance and operations staff responded to winter weather conditions. FDOT crews were prepared to deploy various tankers, bridge deck sprayers and other equipment to apply anti-icing products on bridges and overpasses to prevent ice from bonding to the pavement surface. The anti-icing products allow any ice layer to melt more quickly and reduce the amount of time required to restore the roads to a clear, dry state.

Some parts of Escambia County received rainfall Thursday night prior to the arrival of an arctic cold front. Officials feared that black ice might form on bridges and overpasses in Escambia County as a result.

Pictured: Escambia County work crews sand bridges. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.