ECUA Sanitation Truck Rolls Over In McDavid

There were no serious injuries reported when a Emerald Coast Utilities Authority sanitation truck rolled over near McDavid Tuesday afternoon.

The ECUA truck came to rest on its side at Highway 29 and Mystic Springs Road, just under a mile south of the McDavid Fire Station. There were no other vehicles involved.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash. The McDavid and Century stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.