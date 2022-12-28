ECSO’s New K-9 Rigby Named For Constable Killed In Byrneville

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has a new K-9, and he is named in honor of a deputy that died 67-years ago in North Escambia.

K-9 Rigby is named for fallen deputy Constable WM. “Clint” Rigby.

Constable Rigby died on September 4, 1955, at Century hospital due to injuries he received just before midnight the prior day when his patrol car was hit head-on by another vehicle. He was responding to a call when another vehicle crossed the center line and caused the crash on Highway 4 just east of Byrneville.