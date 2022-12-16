ECSO Warns About Scam Calls That Appear To Be From Investigators

December 16, 2022

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is once again warning the public about another warrant scam.

The scammer is calling from what appears to be an ECSO phone number, using ECSO investigators’ names, and asking for personal information. Multiple citizens have reported receiving the calls.

The sheriff’s office wants you to call them at (850) 436-9620 if you have a question about a call that appears to be from them. Do not send any money or provide your personal or financial information to the scam callers.

