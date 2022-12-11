ECAT To Announce Free Rides For Students Under 18, Roll Out Three New Buses

Escambia County Area Transit (ECAT) will announce a new program this week that will provide free rides for students.

The Student Transit Empowerment Pass (STEP) Program will provide the free ride for those under age 18

STEP pass applications will be available online or in person at ECAT customer service offices beginning Wednesday, December 14. Applications must be completed by a parent or legal guardian and are valid until the end of the school year.

ECAT will also roll out thee new buses this week, the first to be added to the fleet since 2014. Equipped with seated capacity for 23 riders and additional hand straps for riders to safely stand, each bus is Wi-Fi ready, contains automatic passenger counters, and can accommodate two wheelchairs and two bicycles.