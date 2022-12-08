Driver Crashes Into Parked Pickup At Molino Store

December 8, 2022

One person was reportedly suffered minor injuries in a convenience store parking lot wreck in Molino Thursday morning.

A male in his 70s struck a parked pickup truck in the parking lot of the Tom Thumb at Highway 29 and Highway 97 about 8:45 a.m. The collision pushed the parked pickup over a curb and into a ditch.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Driver Crashes Into Parked Pickup At Molino Store”

  1. Josh Jones on December 8th, 2022 11:18 am

    “You’re in my spot.”





