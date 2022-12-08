Driver Crashes Into Parked Pickup At Molino Store

One person was reportedly suffered minor injuries in a convenience store parking lot wreck in Molino Thursday morning.

A male in his 70s struck a parked pickup truck in the parking lot of the Tom Thumb at Highway 29 and Highway 97 about 8:45 a.m. The collision pushed the parked pickup over a curb and into a ditch.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.