Drama Club To Present ‘An Ernest Ward Christmas’ Tonight

The Ernest Ward Middle School Drama Club will present “An Ernest Ward Christmas” at 6:00 tonight.

Tickets for the fundraising performance are $3 cash for general admission; children age 4 and under will be admitted free. The audience will cast votes at $1 each to determine the People’s Choice Award, and concessions will be available.

Proceeds from the show will be used to purchase costumes, backdrops, and props for the annual Veterans Day and Christmas programs at Ernest Ward.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.