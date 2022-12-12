Douglas Chester Byrd

Mr. Douglas Chester Byrd, age 53, passed away, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, in Mobile, AL. He was a lifelong resident of Atmore, AL.

Mr. Byrd enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a very hard worker and enjoyed going fishing and hunting. He loved tinkering with his motorcycle and boat. He loved his wife, family, and loved being a pawpaw to his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father, Chester Byrd.

He is survived by his mother, Earline Byrd, of Atmore, AL; his loving wife of 34 years, Kulua Byrd, of Atmore, AL; one son, Harley Byrd, of Atmore, AL; four daughters, Alysha (Blake) Cunningham, of Atmore, AL; Samantha Byrd, of Atmore, AL; Heather (Nate) Fernandez, of Atmore, AL; Taylor Byrd, of Atmore, AL; one brother, Michael (Tiffany) Byrd, of Atmore, AL; one sister, Angie (Blevin) Davis, of Milton, FL; nine grandchildren, Adrienne, Traegan, Kaydence, Blakelynn, Cole, Ophelia, Aurora, Lehlani, Benson, two nephews, Jaxon Byrd, Dalton Davis, one niece, Beth McMorris, other relatives, and friends.

Memorial service will be held Wednesday, December 14, 2022 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.