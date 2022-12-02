Deidra’s Gift Provides Christmas Gifts For Sick, Shut-Ins In Century

With help from St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Century, Deidra’s Gift was able to present a donation to the Century Center for Rehabilitation & Healing.

The funds will be used by staff to purchase Christmas gifts for sick and shut-in residents.

Deidra’s gift was established in memory of Dedria Robinson, who was killed in 2005 in an automobile accident at age 11.

