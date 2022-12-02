Cox Files Protest Over Commission’s Choice Of EREC For North Escambia Fiber Internet

Cox Communications has retained a law firm and filed a formal protest against the Escambia County Commission’s fiber internet selection of Escambia River Electric Cooperative (EREC).

A letter to the county from Orlando law firm Gunster states that Cox wants the memorandum of understanding with EREC rescinded and, instead, awarded to Cox.

Escambia County originally sought proposals to provide fiber to homes north of 10 Mile Road, with another upcoming request for proposals for the area south of 10 Mile Road. The county committed up to $10 million to the area north of 10 Mile Road, with another $12 million for the area to the south.

The proposal from EREC includes only their electric franchise territory, an area essentially north of Barrineau Park Road. As a member owned electric cooperative, EREC would provide fiber internet service to all 4,000 plus homes and businesses in their territory. Cox submitted a proposal to provide broadband internet to about 2,500 homes in unspecified areas north of 10 Mile Road.

Acceptance of the EREC proposal would be followed by a second phase to the south.

In their protest, COX claims the proposals from EREC and other companies are invalid because they do not include the complete originally specified area north of 10 Mile Road. For that reason, Cox contends they should win. In addition, the Cox proposal scored higher than EREC’s in a county selection committee ranking.

Commissioners, however, altered the original requested service area at a November 28 meeting because they felt the EREC proposal would better serve the unserved and underserved residents of North Escambia. In addition, District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry pointed out that EREC is owned by the residents they serve.

Escambia County’s contribution toward fiber internet in the county will come from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

PROPOSAL DETAILS

EREC Proposal

Under their proposal, EREC requested $6 million from the county toward a $24 million project. They proposed fiber internet to some 4,000 plus homes and businesses — every single home and business in their footprint — and a fiber ring connecting about two dozen county facilities. The first homes could receive service as early as next summer.

Three basic speed tiers proposed by EREC are:

100 Mbps/100 Mbps — $49.95/month

1 Gig/1 Gig — $79.95/month

2 Gig/2 Gig — $99.95/month

Cox Proposal

In their proposal, Cox requested the county provide $16.3 million toward a $24.4 million project to construct a 132 mile fiber ring to 44 county facilities and provide fiber internet to 2,514 “underserved” households. Their proposed timeline was 18-36 months to complete the residential portion, with 36 total months needed to ring the county facilities.

Cox proposed package pricing as follows: