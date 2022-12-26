Christmas Was A Little Brighter For 20 Families Thanks To Flomaton Police

Christmas was a little brighter for 20 local families, thanks to the Flomaton Police Department.

The department held a “Fill the Cruiser” toy drive during December, collecting over 300 gifts for the families, providing Christmas toys to over 50 children.

Flomaton High School students help with the gift wrapping. Century Correctional Institution donated bicycles, and local stores provided cardboard boxes.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.