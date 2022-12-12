Charges Dropped Against Century Man Accused Of Stalking Of Female PSC Student

Charges have been dropped against a Century man accused last month based of stalking a female student at a local college.

Kenneth Tyrese Lowery, 23, was originally charged with felony aggravated stalking with the threat of injury.

The victim and victim’s mother declined to press charges, according to a court document filed last week.

Lowery texted a fellow student the Pensacola State College Century Campus multiple times and made “inappropriate sexual comments” to her on various social media platforms, according to an Pensacola State College Police Department arrest report. The text messages included harassing language, and Lowery threatened to rape the female student, the report continues.

The victim had told college police that she did not feel safe at her home or at school due to sexual threats allegedly made in text messages sent by Lowery, according to an arrest report.